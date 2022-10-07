'Samson has the potential of Yuvraj. He can hit six sixes in an over': Steyn's massive remark after IND vs SA 1st ODI

India fell short by merely 9 runs in the first ODI of the series against South Africa on Thursday. Chasing 250 to win in 40 overs (rain-shortened match), Sanju Samson (86*) and Shreyas Iyer (50) made significant contributions after a top-order collapse but couldn't take India to win; India needed 30 to win in the final over of the match and Samson smashed 20 off Tabraiz Shamsi's over, with one delivery resulting in a wide.

In the 39th over of the match, Samson didn't get a strike as Avesh Khan faced five deliveries; the duo's decision to take a double off the third delivery of the over, however, was criticised by former cricketers and fans alike. Kagiso Rabada conceded a no ball after dismissing Avesh, and a thick bottom edge off Ravi Bishnoi's bat resulted in a four through the third-man boundary to end the over.

With 30 needed off the final over, spinner Shamsi conceded a wide first, followed by a six and two fours against Samson. However, the 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter couldn't find a boundary in the fourth ball, thus confirming a win for the Proteas.

Reacting to the thrilling match in Lucknow, former South Africa bowler and pace legend Dale Steyn stated that he was “nervous” when Rabada conceded the no-ball because of Samson's exploits in the Indian Premier League.

“As soon as KG (Kagiso Rabada) bowled that no-ball in the last ball of his over, I was like, 'please don't let this happen'. Because you never know with someone like Sanju, especially with the form that he has got and the belief that he has. I watched him in the IPL, his ability to take down the bowlers and hit boundary at will, especially in the last 2 overs of the game, is incredible,” Steyn said in the post-match discussion on Star Sports.

Steyn also likened Samson to Yuvraj Singh, stating that the 27-year-old batter has the ability to hit six sixes in an over.

“Shamsi was going to bowl the last over and he (Samson) knew he (Shamsi) had a rough day. I was nervous when KG bowled the no ball. Because Sanju is a kind of guy who has the potential of Yuvi, to hit those six sixes and get team across the line when it needs 30+,” said Steyn.

Both sides will return for the second ODI of the series on October 9 in Ranchi.

