Sanju Samson not opening is a sabotage: Numbers suggest India are muzzling a destructive weapon

The Indian team, under Gautam Gambhir, has endorsed fearless cricket, and it has mostly paid off. The hero of the 2011 World Cup final has attempted to bring about a revolution with this thinking. From injecting a positive intent in the cricket the team plays to specifically looking to keep a right-hand left-hand combination throughout the batting order, Gambhir has chalked out some interesting strategies. Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan.(AFP)

While most of these strategies have played out well, a particular call from Gambhir leaves a normal cricket fan confused. Just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, India announced their T20I squad with Shubman Gill as the vice-captain. This meant that the active opener of the team at that stage, Sanju Samson, would have to sacrifice his place at the top.

Now, until then, Samson had done nothing wrong at the top. He complemented Abhishek Sharma, and the duo mostly got India off to blazing starts. Yes, there was a concern with his consistency, but when you are playing the game with the high-risk approach, high scores in every game are something you have to sacrifice.

Players Shubman Gill as Opener Sanju Samson in the middle order Innings 9 5 Runs 169 134 Strike Rate 148.25 121.82 Average 21.13 26.80

Table: Performance of Shubman Gil and Sanju Samson since Asia Cup 20225

Since Gill has returned to the T20I scenario and taken up the spot at the top, India has sacrificed an explosive opener and has confused Samson about his role. The Kerala batter has moved up and down the order with India trying to find a spot to fit him in, and in most of the games, he has looked like a fish out of water, having to carve his way through the middle-overs.

Sanju Samson should be opening for India

Sanju has always been a batter who likes to clear the infield and make the most of the powerplay overs. In the initial stages of his career, he liked to take a few deliveries to settle down before teeing off. However, if we check his performance in the power play in the last four seasons in IPL, we will see that he is really trying to match the tempo of the modern T20 game.

IPL season Innings Runs Strike Rate 2022 12 140 150.50 2023 8 76 138.20 2024 12 145 145.0 2-25 9 160 142.90

Table: Sanju Samson’s performance in powerplays in last four IPL seasons

So, just when the batter was getting settled in his role as an opener, the inclusion of Gill and taking away his place at the top has only created confusion. While Shubman Gill is a class act in the ODIs and Tests, his T20 game is not yet looking up to the mark. In order to include a player, whom they are endorsing as a future leader, the management is practically toying with the game of two cricketers.

Sanju Samson is a batter with flair and is a natural stroke player. Asking him to carve his way out in the middle overs while the field is spread out is actually asking him to curb his natural game. This, in turn, is resulting in India failing to utilise a proper batter in the middle order like Jitesh Sharma, who has finished games in the format all his career, and a waste of resources in Samson. The RR skipper should either play as an opener in this team, or not play at all, at least that is what the numbers tell us.