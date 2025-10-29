Sanju Samson puts full stop on speculations, reacts to Shubman Gill taking his opening spot in India T20I XI

The Indian wicketkeeper batter, Sanju Samson, has put speculation to bed over his role in the XI in T20Is. He has stressed that there is no bitterness about Shubman Gill reclaiming the opening slot. Speaking on air before the first T20I against Australia in Canberra, Samson underlined that adaptability and preparation for the upcoming World Cup are the non-negotiables for India in the series against Australia. Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan.(AFP)

Samson clears the air around all speculations

Samson framed his reply around roles, not designations. “To be honest, I have played a lot of different roles for a lot of different teams,” he said. “I have been part of this team for a long time now and have done different roles. I have opened the batting. I have finished matches. Now, I am batting in the middle order. Only the openers are fixed in this team. The rest of the batters have to be ready at any time and in any situation. We are well prepared for that,” Samson further added.

The Kerala batter also painted a quick picture of conditions in the capital city. “It definitely feels good to come out of the heat of Kerala and enjoy some cold weather here in Canberra. I am loving it. I am excited and looking forward to the game today,” said Samson.

While speaking about cricket and playing according to the conditions, Samson said, “Definitely the skill sets. Also, the conditions. The weather as well. A lot of sweaters are already among the crowd and the players.” He then pivoted to the broader objective of the tour and the preparation for the upcoming World Cup. “Yesterday, we just had a meeting and discussed the importance of the upcoming three T20I series before the World Cup. It is about focusing on one game at a time and putting ourselves under pressure against Australia. In these conditions, we will be tested. That is what is required to test ourselves physically and mentally. We are looking forward to it,” said Samson.

India present a united front

Notably, India tried Sanju Samson in the opening slot with Abhishek Sharma for a few series. However, Shubman Gill’s form in the IPL 2025 made the selection committee rethink and put the right-handed batter back at the top in place of Samson. Since then, there have been discussions around whether it was unfair to Samson. The arguments were mainly backed by the fact that Samson scored a couple of hundreds at the top and looked good partnering Sharma.

The recent statement from Samson makes it clear that there is no miscommunication within the team, and all the players are well acquainted with what the team demands from them. With India looking to defend their title in 2026, the clarity of role and the harmony within the unit strike the right chord.