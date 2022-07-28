Sanju Samson's ‘Chal Bapu ab gilli pe aaja’ advice for Axar Patel nearly gives India wicket in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

After a couple of long rain interruptions, the India and West Indies third and final ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad was reduced to a 35-over contest with India's innings coming to an abrupt end and the hosts getting a revised target of 257 based on DLS method. But what it also meant was that now both teams needed to treat this as an extended T20 game. India captain Shikhar Dhawan certainly did by using three different bowlers in the first three overs - two of them being spinners. And it yielded the results too as West Indies were reduced to 3 for 2 at the end of the third over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Mohammed Siraj's double-wicket over after Deepak Hooda's maiden to start off was certainly the highlight as far as cricketing skills are concerned but perhaps the third over bowled by Axar Patel was the most entertaining one purely because of Sanju Samson's chatter behind the stumps.

Not known for his sledging or unique words of encouragement from behind the stumps, Samson surprised many with his quirky comments in the third ODI. Whenever the India keeper was up to the stumps on Wednesday to Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar, he had more than a few things to say. Sometimes to the bowler, sometimes to the fielders and mostly they were pretty amusing.

But his suggestion to Axar Patel in the third over of the West Indies chase was perhaps the best one. When the left-arm spinner just threw one wide to Shai Hope, giving him room to free his arms - although the drive went straight to the cover point fielder - Samson was quick to advise Axar to bowl in the stumps. "Chal Bapu abhi gilli pe wapas aja (Come on Axar now get back to bowling at the stumps)," Samson yelled from behind the stumps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Axar bowled the next one much closer to the off stump, it gripped a bit, got a thick outside edge off Hopes' bat and almost carried to Dhawan in the slip.

Samson, who has been captaining Rajasthan Royals for the last couple of seasons, brought all his experience into play in helping out Dhawan with the field placements throughout the series.

The right-hander, who scored his maiden ODI in the second match, will fly back home as he is not a part of the T20I squad.

India meanwhile, won the final ODI comfortably by 119 runs via DLS method to complete a 3-0 whitewash. The five-match T20I series will begin July 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON