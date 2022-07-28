Watch: Mohammed Siraj wreaks havoc with sensational double-wicket over; leaves West Indies fans in shock in 3rd ODI

India strolled to a 119-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method over the West Indies on Wednesday to seal a 3-0 cleansweep of the series in Port of Spain. The protagonist of the match was Shubman Gill, who was forced to wait for his first-ever international century as he was stranded on 98 when rains brought an end to the Indian innings.

While Gill's knock turned out to be a major factor in India's win, Mohammed Siraj was the one who set the tone for India with two wickets in the second over of the West Indies innings.

Also read: Shubman Gill joins Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Sehwag in unique list after unbeaten 98 in India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Siraj first knocked over Kyle Mayers with a delivery that shaped into the left hander and went through him to take his stumps. A dot ball followed after which Siraj trapped Shamarh Brooks LBW. Brooks had a lengthy conversation with his partner Shai Hope before deciding not to review the decision.

Watch:

Hope and Brandon King then counter attacked with a 47-run partnership that came in 50 balls. King and later captain Nicholas Pooran continued to attack but the scoreboard was just too much for them to get past. Both players scored 42 runs, with King getting there in 37 balls and Pooran in 32.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned up the tail for India and ended the innings with figures of 4/17. Siraj, meanwhile, bowled three overs and recorded figures of 2/14. Their efforts helped India take an easy victory series in which West Indies have made them fight for their wins. This is the first time India are doing a cleansweep on the West Indies in their own backyard in an ODI series of two or more matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON