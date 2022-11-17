Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Sanju Samson's no-look sixes sends India cricketers, coaches in frenzy before New Zealand T20Is

Watch: Sanju Samson's no-look sixes sends India cricketers, coaches in frenzy before New Zealand T20Is

cricket
Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:21 PM IST

In the video, Iyer was seen hitting no-look sixes while Samson executed the shot twice - once over square leg, the next one was finer towards the long leg. The shots also earned praise from the Indian cricketers and support staff.

Sanju Samson hitting no-look sixes
ByHT Sports Desk

A young Indian batting unit minus Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, flexed their muscles on the eve of the series-opening first T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, batters Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, all-rounder Deepak Hooda were all seen practising big hits on Thursday. BCCI shared a video of India's net session in which pretty much all the batters hit lofted shots, giving an indication that the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, could signal the much-needed change in the approach of India's batting unit.

Of the many shots, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer's no-look big hits were the most attractive ones. Iyer and Samson, both ignored for the T20 World Cup, were seen dispatching the length deliveries while batting on the practice wickets at the Basin Reserve.

In the video, Iyer was seen hitting no-look sixes while Samson executed the shot twice - once over square leg, the next one was finer towards the long leg. The shots also earned praise from the Indian cricketers and support staff.

Watch Video: Sanju Samson hits no-look sixes ahead of India vs New Zealand T20Is

India's batting approach in the World Cup looked conservative, especially seen against eventual winners England's swashbuckling cricket that, many believe, is the new way to play the 20-overs format.

"In the T20 format, you are required to play with that freedom, with that fearless attitude," Laxman, substituting head coach Rahul Dravid who has been rested after India's World Cup campaign, told reporters. "But at the same time, it's important to assess the condition and situation and play to fulfil the needs of the team."

For Laxman, England's T20 success underlined the importance of having multi-dimensional players, especially bowlers who can bat.

"It's already been proven in T20 cricket that more number of bowlers who can bat adds depth to the batting and it allows a lot of freedom to the batsmen to go out and express themselves.

"That's the need of the format and I'm sure more and more teams will try to get that into their selection process," added the former test stalwart.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sanju samson india vs new zealand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP