‘Sanju Samson should come after… Suryakumar Yadav should go down’: India urged to rejig batting order for Asia Cup final

Batting at No. 5, Sanju Samson smacked a sensational quickfire knock against Sri Lanka during India's final 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 stage fixture on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter has been a victim of the Indian batting order's constant shuffling. Against Bangladesh, Samson didn't even get a chance to bat, and even Axar Patel was sent ahead of him. Fans were impressed with Sanju Samson's performance vs Sri Lanka and had some advice for Suryakumar Yadav.

Coming in to bat after India lost its third wicket, Samson slammed 39 runs off 23 balls, packed with a four and three sixes, at a stunning strike rate of 169.57.

Sanju Samson impresses fans

Fans were impressed with his knock and took to social media to hail the RR star. Taking to X, one fan wrote, "This innings from Sanju Samson is bigger than KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant white ball career. I have seen Rahul & Pant play multiple T20 WC & Asia Cup but never seen a single good innings from them. This is Sanju playing his first multinational tournament."

Another fan wrote, “On one hand there is player who has been parachuted and given the most comfortable position to bat. On the other hand, Sanju samson, who after being ignored for so many years, prove himself at the opening slot, scored multiple 100s. Suddenly, had to bat out of position, in challenging situations. Yet display the talent, the class he possess.”

"Agenda peddlers said Sanju Samson can't play Hasaranga, so Sanju slapped those haters with: 4, 6, 6 to Hasaranga already and still going strong, god keep empowring the cornered ones," said another fan.

"Honestly Sanju Samson should come after first wicket he is too good player and suryakumar Yadav should go down," another fan added.

India posted 202/5 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka, with Samson scoring bulk of the runs. Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a knock of 61 runs off 31 balls. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma bagged 49* off 34 deliveries.