Search Search
Saturday, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘Sanju Samson should come after… Suryakumar Yadav should go down’: India urged to rejig batting order for Asia Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 10:28 pm IST

Against Sri Lanka, Sanju Samson slammed 39 runs off 23 balls, packed with a four and three sixes, at a stunning strike rate of 169.57.

Batting at No. 5, Sanju Samson smacked a sensational quickfire knock against Sri Lanka during India's final 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 stage fixture on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter has been a victim of the Indian batting order's constant shuffling. Against Bangladesh, Samson didn't even get a chance to bat, and even Axar Patel was sent ahead of him.

Fans were impressed with Sanju Samson's performance vs Sri Lanka and had some advice for Suryakumar Yadav.
Fans were impressed with Sanju Samson's performance vs Sri Lanka and had some advice for Suryakumar Yadav.

Coming in to bat after India lost its third wicket, Samson slammed 39 runs off 23 balls, packed with a four and three sixes, at a stunning strike rate of 169.57.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav cops ICC’s wrath for Pahalgam remark after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

Sanju Samson impresses fans

Fans were impressed with his knock and took to social media to hail the RR star. Taking to X, one fan wrote, "This innings from Sanju Samson is bigger than KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant white ball career. I have seen Rahul & Pant play multiple T20 WC & Asia Cup but never seen a single good innings from them. This is Sanju playing his first multinational tournament."

Another fan wrote, “On one hand there is player who has been parachuted and given the most comfortable position to bat. On the other hand, Sanju samson, who after being ignored for so many years, prove himself at the opening slot, scored multiple 100s. Suddenly, had to bat out of position, in challenging situations. Yet display the talent, the class he possess.”

"Agenda peddlers said Sanju Samson can't play Hasaranga, so Sanju slapped those haters with: 4, 6, 6 to Hasaranga already and still going strong, god keep empowring the cornered ones," said another fan.

"Honestly Sanju Samson should come after first wicket he is too good player and suryakumar Yadav should go down," another fan added.

India posted 202/5 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka, with Samson scoring bulk of the runs. Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a knock of 61 runs off 31 balls. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma bagged 49* off 34 deliveries.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
News / Cricket News / ‘Sanju Samson should come after… Suryakumar Yadav should go down’: India urged to rejig batting order for Asia Cup final
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On