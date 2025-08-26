Sanju Samson smashes 13 runs in one ball, opener's blazing form creates pressure on Shubman Gill for Asia Cup

Despite his three T20I centuries of late, Sanju Samson is not a sure-shot starter in the playing XI for India in the upcoming eight-team Asia Cup. The main reason is the inclusion of Shubman Gill, who is back in the squad as the vice-captain. With Gill being a part of the leadership group, it is all but confirmed that the 25-year-old will be starting as an opener in the lineup. This puts pressure on Samson; however, the Rajasthan Royals skipper is controlling the controllables as he continues to pile on the runs in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL). Sanju Samson continues to be in smashing form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League.(Screengrab - FanCode)

Coming on the back of a 121-run knock off 51 balls on Sunday, Samson continued with his form on Tuesday against the Thrissur Titans at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Coming out to open, Samson eventually scored 89 runs off 46 balls with the help of 4 fours and 9 sixes. The right-hander batted at a strike rate of 193.48. During the course of his innings, Samson also smashed 13 runs off one ball. You ask how that is possible?

In the fifth over, bowled by Sijomon Joseph, the spinner overstepped the line on what was supposed to be the fourth ball. Samson went over extra cover for a massive six. The right-hander got a free hit next, and that too was deposited in the stands for a maximum. As a result, Samson's team, Kochi Blue Tigers, scored 13 runs in one ball. Samson brought up his half-century off 26 balls as he batted at a strike rate of more than 200 for the majority of his innings and it only tampered off towards the end.

Samson was eventually dismissed by Ajinas K in the 18th over of the innings. However, his knock helped the side post 188/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

In the first two matches of KCL 2025, Sanju Samson batted in the middle order, leading to speculation about the batter being informed of his new role for the Asia Cup. In the first game, Samson did not get a chance to bat as the top order got the job done, while in the second, he failed to set the stage on fire, scoring just 13 runs off 22 balls.

However, he returned to his opening slot on Sunday, scoring 121 runs and taking his team over the line.

What did Agarkar say about Samson?

While announcing the squad for the Asia Cup, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar revealed that Samson only got a chance in the playing XI earlier as Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unavailable for T20Is.

Speaking to reporters, Agarkar said, “Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashasvi were not available at that point. So was Abhishek. I mean, Abhishek's performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling is handy."

Sanju always had a start-stop sort of career. However, he got a fair run in the T20I playing XI ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach. Samson eventually smashed his maiden T20I century against Bangladesh in Hyderabad last year.

He then backed it up with two more centuries on the tour of South Africa. However, the runs dried up for the right-hander in the T20I series against England as Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson troubled him with a short-ball barrage.