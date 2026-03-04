Sanju Samson's 97 vs West Indies was more than what meets the eye: ‘He’s a guy that always works hard at the nets'

There has been no doubt about the talent that Sanju Samson has. But it was his lack of consistency and impactful knocks for India that often landed him in the selection debates. But since his unbeaten 97 against West Indies, which saw India through to the semis of the T20 World Cup 2026, the wicket-keeper batter has been earning praise from all corners of the fraternity. India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (AFP) (HT_PRINT)

The latest to praise Samson’s diligence and temperament is the bowling coach of the Indian team, Morne Morkel. During the press conference on the eve of the big semifinal against England, Morkel revealed that Samson’s 97 in Kolkata was not just about one big night, but the work he kept putting in when he was not in the spotlight.

Morkel’s message before the semi-final: Stay ready, then step up While speaking at India’s pre-semi-final press conference, Morne Morkel strongly backed Samson’s quality and professionalism, stressing that there was no panic around him within the setup.

“Sanju, a quality player. I don’t think there was a lot of conversation. He’s a guy that always works hard at the nets. And yeah, I think just that sort of opportunity he got given, he showed his class and his experience,” said Morkel.

The Indian bowling coach was not only praising the innings played by the batter, but he was also praising the habits behind it. In a tournament, places can change quickly, combinations can shift, and players can suddenly be called back into high-pressure roles. Morkel’s point was that Samson never stopped preparing for that moment.

He also made it clear that the supper staff’s role during that period was not to overcomplicate things, but to keep backing the player. “From a coaching or from a mentor sort of side, it was just about giving him the backing… for him it was always nets to make sure he keeps the quality work in because you never know in a tournament that a situation like we found ourselves in can always be there,” Morkel added.

Samson’s 97* now stands as the innings everyone will remember, but the team management wants the focus on the mindset that produced it - staying ready, staying calm, and trusting the process when opportunities are not immediate.

Morkel summed it up brilliantly, saying, “I think in professional sport it’s all about staying ready so you don’t have to get yourself ready.” He closed by crediting Sanju Samson for “keeping calm and fighting through that tough little period,” and that is what gives this compliment extra weight before a knockout. It was not just admiration for the runs score, it was a recognition of resilience under pressure.