Pakistan drop Babar Azam, roll the dice with six new faces in Shaheen Afridi-led ODI squad against Bangladesh

Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, set to be played from March 11 to 15 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The decision follows a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign for the former captain, during which he even found himself omitted from the playing XI in a crucial, must-win fixture against Sri Lanka. Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan's ODI squad. (AFP)

In a clear shift towards rebuilding, the Pakistan Cricket Board has opted for a fresh approach by naming six uncapped players in the squad. Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have all earned their maiden call-ups, signalling a transition phase as Pakistan look to test new combinations and shape a side for the future.

Among them, Samad, Sadaqat, Masood and Hussain were part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that played against England Lions in Abu Dhabi recently.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the squad, with senior figures such as Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha included in the squad. The selectors, however, have made some notable omissions. Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman have not been picked in the 15-man group, joining Babar on the sidelines for the Bangladesh tour.