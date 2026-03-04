Pakistan drop Babar Azam, roll the dice with six new faces in Shaheen Afridi-led ODI squad against Bangladesh
Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman have not been picked in the 15-man group, joining Babar Azam on the sidelines for the Bangladesh tour.
Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, set to be played from March 11 to 15 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The decision follows a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign for the former captain, during which he even found himself omitted from the playing XI in a crucial, must-win fixture against Sri Lanka.
In a clear shift towards rebuilding, the Pakistan Cricket Board has opted for a fresh approach by naming six uncapped players in the squad. Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have all earned their maiden call-ups, signalling a transition phase as Pakistan look to test new combinations and shape a side for the future.
Among them, Samad, Sadaqat, Masood and Hussain were part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that played against England Lions in Abu Dhabi recently.
Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the squad, with senior figures such as Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha included in the squad. The selectors, however, have made some notable omissions. Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman have not been picked in the 15-man group, joining Babar on the sidelines for the Bangladesh tour.
Meanwhile, PCB has reportedly fined players around $18,000 each after the team failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals.
PCB “officials have clearly told the players that enough pampering has been done - from now on, financial benefits will only come with performance,” the Express Tribune reported Tuesday.
According to the report, the PCB decided to fine the players after Pakistan lost a group-stage match to arch-rivals India on February 15. However, after the team qualified for the Super 8 stage, the players were told the fine could be waived if Pakistan reached the semifinals, but they failed to do so.
Pakistan 15-member squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Series schedule:
March 8 – Pakistan arrival
March 10 – Practice
March 11 – First ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
March 13 – Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
March 15 – Third ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka