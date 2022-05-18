Sara Tendulkar's reaction after Tim David's run out in MI vs SRH IPL match sends Twitter into frenzy

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara's emotional reaction after Mumbai Indians batter Tim David was run out at a crucial juncture in an IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, went viral. Sara was present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, enjoying the MI vs SRH match on Tuesday. The match had a lot of twists and turns but the biggest one came in the 18th over of MI chase. Tim David smashed three huge sixes off SRH bowler T Natarajan to bring the equation down to 19 runs off 13 balls but just when it was looking MI would register an easy win, David was run out off the last ball of that over sparking a collapse. SRH, in the end, won the match by 3 runs to stay in the race to playoffs.

After conceding three sixes with ordinary deliveries, Natarajan got his mojo back and bowled a length delivery wide of David's arc. The tall MI right-hander still managed to hit it straight towards the bowler. The ball hit Natarajan's hand and trickled away. Not realising that the ball was inches away from the stumps, David set off for a single in order to retain strike in the next over. Natarajan was alert to the situation. He gathered the ball quickly and took the stumps down, catching David way short of his ground.

Also Read | ‘Central contract for Umran Malik straightaway': Shastri's message to BCCI

When a dejected David was walking back for 46 off just 18 balls, the cameras panned towards the stand where Sara Tendulkar was sitting. She couldn't believe what had just happened. Photos of Sara Tendulkar's reaction to David's run out spread like wildfire on Twitter.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sara Tendulkar's reaction to Tim David's run out in MI vs SRH IPL match

Fans mood when Tim David got out. pic.twitter.com/XgzujAPxUz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2022

What an incredible innings from Tim David 👏👏, Sara Tendulkar 😢😭 after tim David Got out. pic.twitter.com/CeAHlFAHda — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) May 17, 2022

Sara tendulkar after Tim david wicket 😓 pic.twitter.com/Vs8Q3YErMf — Suprvirat (@ishantraj21) May 17, 2022

MI collapsed after David's run out. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an unimaginable 19th over.He nailed perfect yorkers and mixed that up with the occasional length ball to bowl a wicket-maiden.

Defending 18 off the last over, young Fazhalhaq Farooqi conceded a six and four to Ramandeep Singh but ensured a three-run for SRH.

After the match, MI skipper Rohit Sharma termed David's run out as 'unfortunate.'

"Till about the second last over I thought we had it. Unfortunately, Tim David got runout. We thought we were very much in the game till that runout. You would back yourself to get even 19 off the final over. Credit to Sunrisers, they held their nerve pretty well at the back end," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON