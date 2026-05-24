Sarfaraz Ahmed explodes after Banglaesh whitewash, accuses Pakistan players of selfish cricket: Report

Pakistan’s latest Test defeat in Bangladesh has now turned into a dressing-room flashpoint, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly losing his cool at the players after a 2-0 series sweep that raised fresh questions over the direction of the red-ball side. Pakistan cricket team. (X images)

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test in Sylhet to complete their first-ever Test series whitewash over Pakistan, after already taking the opening Test by 104 runs in Dhaka. The result left Pakistan facing scrutiny over their batting approach, senior player failures, and repeated inability to control decisive passages in the series.

Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly blasts Pakistan players According to Telecom Asia Sport, Sarfaraz expressed his anger during a full squad meeting after the Sylhet defeat, with manager Naveed Cheema and other members of the support staff also present.

“Players should play for the team and not for themselves,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying to the players, especially the batters.

The report claimed that Sarfaraz Ahmed was unhappy with the way Pakistan’s batters approached the series and felt that several players were more focused on personal numbers than onthe team’s requirements. Pakistan had individual resistance at different points, but failed to produce a series-defining batting performance from their senior group.

“It was noted that players were playing for themselves. Individual performances are good, but they should help the team and not just the individual. The senior players have failed to take responsibility. Look at other teams and their progress, while our team is going backwards,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying.

The criticism came after a series in which Pakistan failed to impose themselves despite having opportunities in both Tests. In Dhaka, Pakistan were bowled out for 163 in the fourth innings while chasing 268. In Sylhet, they were set 437 and reached 358, but the resistance was not enough to prevent another defeat.

Pakistan’s senior group under pressure Mohammad Rizwan’s 94 in the second innings of the Sylhet Test delayed Bangladesh’s win, but it could not change the result. Debutant Azan Awais was one of the few bright spots for Pakistan after scoring a century in the first Test, but the larger concern remained the lack of control from the experienced players.

Bangladesh, in contrast, found match-shaping performances from their senior names. Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim scored hundreds in the second Test, while Taijul Islam’s six-wicket haul in the final innings broke Pakistan’s resistance and sealed the historic sweep.

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The result has also increased pressure on Pakistan captain Shan Masood, who apologised after the defeat and said the decision over his future rests with the Pakistan Cricket Board. Pakistan’s red-ball side has now been left with a difficult set of questions: whether the problem is leadership, batting discipline, dressing-room culture or a deeper decline in Test-match habits.

Sarfaraz’s reported outburst has therefore landed as more than a reaction to one bad result. It has become a direct criticism of Pakistan’s method, especially a batting unit that looked capable of surviving phases but not of shaping matches.