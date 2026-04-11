Sarfaraz Khan goes for a sprint, celebration knows no bounds after superman effort gets better of Axar Patel

Sarafaraz Khan threaded himself into the heart of the Chennai Super Kings with his knock against RCB. Though the team lost the match, his efforts earned him a soft spot in the hearts of the CSK fans. Moreover, with a below-average start to the season, the fans were ready to appreciate even the slightest of the positives. Sarfaraz Khan took a stunning catch to dismiss Axar Patel. (IPL X)

However, against the Delhi Capitals, Sarfaraz has firmly established his place among the fans. He took a stunning catch to dismiss the DC captain, Axar Patel. It was a crucial wicket at the stage of the match as it rocked the Capitals in a stellar chase after a solid start.

The incident occurred on the first delivery of the seventh over. Gurjapneet Singh was bowling to Patel. It was a short and wide delivery outside the off stump. Axar pushed to his back foot and cut that in the air and towards the backward point region. Sarfaraz Khan, who was waiting, dived to his right and was airborne for a few seconds as he completed the catch. Immediately after taking the catch, the Mumbai batter broke off in a sprint around the ground amongst the cheer of the home crowd.