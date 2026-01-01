Sarfaraz Khan reveals shared goal with brother Musheer, regrets not achieving it despite 157: 'I thought we could do it'

Sarfaraz Khan produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting on Wednesday, blasting a 75-ball 157 that featured 14 towering sixes in Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Goa. At his destructive best, the Mumbai batter tore into the attack as his side piled up a mammoth 444 for 8. Sarfaraz, who had also enjoyed a prolific Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, brought up his third List A hundred off just 56 deliveries. Goa were never truly in the contest while chasing the massive target and could only manage 357 for 9, handing Mumbai a commanding 87-run victory to round off the year in emphatic fashion. Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match.(PTI)

Sarfaraz combined brilliantly with his younger brother Musheer Khan to add a vital 93-run partnership for the third wicket. Musheer, coming in at number three, contributed a well-crafted half-century, scoring 60 runs off 66 deliveries, complementing Sarfaraz’s aggressive approach and helping stabilise Mumbai’s innings.

Sarfaraz reflected on the shared dream with his younger brother Musheer, discussing their long-standing goal of scoring centuries in the same match and how close they have come to achieving it.

“We have a common dream of scoring hundreds in the same game,” he said. “We were close in the Ranji Trophy this season and again last week, but we both got out in the fifties. Today, Musheer was batting so well and I thought we could do it. But dreams don’t come true that quickly," Sarfaraz told the Times of India.

The Mumbai star batter has made a sensational start to the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 220 runs in just three innings, highlighted by a remarkable 157 off 75 balls against Goa.

“I have a good sweep and cut”: Sarfaraz Khan

Speaking about reading the game and building his innings around his brother’s fluent knock, Sarfaraz Khan explained how experience and an understanding of one-day cricket allowed him to settle quickly and play with freedom at the crease.

“By the time I came to the crease, Musheer was batting really well. He was the first to reach fifty,” Sarfaraz said. “I’ve played plenty of one-dayers and I know how to pace an innings. I have a good sweep and cut, and in this format you can’t have more than five fielders out. That gives me freedom to play my shots," he added.