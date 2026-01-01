Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma driving ODI revival, prompt Irfan Pathan to push for tri-series: 'Why can't we arrange that?'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have brought a fresh spark to ODI cricket, making the format unmissable for fans with their exclusivity. The recent ODI series against Australia and South Africa generated rare buzz, reminiscent of the excitement seen during the 2023 ODI World Cup. With both stalwarts stepping away from T20Is and Tests, their appearances in international cricket have become more selective, turning each ODI into a marquee occasion. That exclusivity has worked in the format’s favour, drawing crowds and renewed attention at a time when interest in 50-over cricket had begun to dip. Kohli and Rohit remain the biggest attractions in world cricket, and their continued commitment has helped restore relevance, anticipation and value to ODI contests. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in terrific form in ODIs.(PTI)

Building on the renewed interest in ODI cricket sparked by Kohli and Rohit, Irfan Pathan stressed the need to make better use of their presence. The former all-rounder advocated for longer ODI calendars, proposing five-match series alongside tri-series and quadrangular tournaments to keep the format engaging and fans invested.

"That's why I am repeatedly saying one thing. Why can't we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can't we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why can't we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It won't be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it," Pathan said on Star Sports.

“Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma should keep playing”

The two modern greats are also ruling the ICC ODI batting charts, with Rohit leading the rankings and Kohli right behind in second, a clear reflection of their consistency and enduring impact in the 50-over format.

Continuing his argument on maximising the ODI window, Pathan highlighted that Kohli and Rohit are not just drawing crowds but also delivering on the field. With the World Cup still some distance away, he urged regular match exposure, even in domestic cricket, to maintain both rhythm and interest.

"The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is," Pathan observed.