Dilip Vengsarkar 'baffled' with Sarfaraz Khan getting neglected; lashes out at Ajit Agarkar and co: 'It's a real shame'

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar didn’t hold back in criticising the BCCI selectors for repeatedly overlooking Sarfaraz Khan, despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket and respectable contributions whenever given a chance for India. Sarfaraz had to fight for his place season after season, eventually earning his maiden Test call-up against England in 2023. However, after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which he didn’t feature in a single match, he was dropped from the side. The Mumbai batter has since worked hard on his fitness, shedding significant weight to get into top shape, yet he continues to be ignored in India’s recent home Test series against the West Indies and South Africa, raising questions about the selection approach. Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan has been in fine form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.(PTI)

Sarfaraz has featured in six Tests for India, amassing 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including a century and three half-centuries.

Vengsarkar voiced his surprise at Sarfaraz being overlooked for India, highlighting his consistent performances domestically and internationally, including a key partnership on his debut series with Devdutt Padikkal against England that played a big role in India’s Test win.

"You know, the thing is, it's really baffing for me that why he's not pick in any format for India, when he has done well so consistently, even for India also when he got an opportunity. I watched him and (Devdutt) Padikkal batting together against England in Dharamshala. It was a crucial session. They batted beautifully and forged together an important partnership, which ultimately helped India win the Test match," Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

The Mumbai star batter has made a sensational start to the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 220 runs in just three innings, highlighted by a remarkable 157 off 75 balls against Goa.

“Such a talent has been ignored and neglected”

Despite touring Australia for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sarfaraz wasn’t given a single opportunity to play, leaving the former BCCI chief selector baffled that a player of his talent and versatility is being overlooked in all formats by Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee.

"And after that (home series against England), he didn't get an opportunity (to play another Test). Of course, he was on the tour of Australia (the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), but he wasn't given a chance at all.and that really baffles me, because he's a good enough player to play in all formats of the game. Such a talent has been ignored and neglected. It's a real shame!," Vengsarkar said.