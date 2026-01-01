Australia load up on spin for T20 World Cup; Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood picked in squad despite injury clouds

Australia have named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India. Cricket Australia has clearly kept subcontinent conditions in mind while finalising the preliminary group, opting for a spin-heavy combination for the marquee event. The selectors have chosen not to name a like-for-like replacement for T20I-retired Mitchell Starc, signalling a shift in approach for the tournament. The biggest talking point, however, was the surprise inclusion of Cooper Connolly, who has not featured in any of Australia’s last 12 T20 Internationals. The squad selection underlines Australia’s intent to adapt to slower surfaces, rely more on variety and flexibility, and build a balanced unit capable of handling spin-friendly conditions as they begin their title defence. Pat Cummins picked in the Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup.(AFP)

They have made some bold calls by including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David, despite all three still recovering from injuries. Cummins is set to undergo a scan on his back later this month, which will determine his availability for the tournament. Hazlewood and David, meanwhile, are both working their way back from hamstring injuries as they continue their rehabilitation.

Explaining the thinking behind Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, selection chair George Bailey pointed to the team’s recent success and the need for balance across varying conditions in Sri Lanka and India. He also provided an update on the fitness of key players, expressing confidence in their availability for the tournament.

"The T20 side has enjoyed a long run of recent success which enabled the panel to choose a balance of players across the variety of conditions Sri Lanka and India may present," said selection chair George Bailey.

"Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are tracking well and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup. This is a preliminary squad so should changes need to be made they will ahead of the support period. A squad for the three-game T20 series against Pakistan, which precedes the World Cup, will be named at a later date," he added.

Australia opens the tournament on February 11against Ireland in Colombo, then plays Zimbabwe in Colombo on February 13, followed by matches in Kandy against Sri Lanka on February 16 and Oman on February 20.

ICC rules permit squad changes until 31 January.

Australia will play a three-match T20 series against Pakistan beginning later this month. Australia’s group-stage matches are all being played in Sri Lanka, but the team will travel to India for at least some of their Super Eights games if they qualify.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa