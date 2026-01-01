Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in 2026: Where fans can still watch them in Blue

There was a time when Rohit at the top and Kohli at number three wasn’t a tactic or a topic of discussion, it was a constant, a feeling. Now, it’s also a reminder: with both legends having retired from Test and T20Is, ODIs are the only format where fans can still watch Ro-Ko in India colours. Rohit announced his Test retirement in May 2025, and Kohli followed days later; both had alread called time on T20Is after India’s T20 World Cup win in June 2024. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate the team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.(BCCI - X)

That shift makes 2026 a neat, very finite ODI road map, for anyone who wants to play holidays, tickets, and TV nights around the two modern greats.

The ODI series to track in 2026

New Zealand in India (3 ODIs, January 2026): This is the first stop. The ODIs are scheduled for January 11 (Vadodara), January 14 (Rajkot), and January 18 (Indore). In India, the official broadcaster would be the Starsports network and JioHotstar, the official digital streaming partner.

Afghanistan in India (3 ODIs): India are slated to host Afghanistan for three ODIs, with dates and venues still to be announced.

England away (3 ODIs, 2026): The ODIs are listed as July 14 (Edgbaston, Birmingham), July 16 (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff), and July 19 (Lord’s, London). For India’s England tour in 2026, JioHostar will stream in India, while Sony retains the TV rights.

West Indies in India (3 ODIs): A home ODI series is on the 2026 roadmap; fixtures are awaited.

New Zealand away (3 ODIs): Another three-match ODI leg in New Zealand is listed; dates/venues pending.

Sri Lanka in India (3 ODIs, 2026): A home series is scheduled against Sri Lanka, with the details still to be confirmed.

One more add-on: India’s postponed Bangladesh white-ball tour has been officially deferred to September 2026.

So, if you are planning to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Indian colours, keep on eye on these series.