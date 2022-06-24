'This was for Sidhu Moose Wala. I love his songs': Sarfaraz Khan's touching tribute to late Punjab singer after century

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is having a season to remember at the Ranji Trophy this year. The 24-year-old star has scored 937 runs in eight innings for the side, including four centuries – one of which came in the all-important final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Sarfaraz scored a brilliant 134 off 243 balls, taking Mumbai to a strong score of 374 in the first innings of the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'He averages 81 in first-class cricket. Remarkable': WI great Ian Bishop reserves huge praise for India's domestic star

The youngster had an emotional celebration as he reached the triple figures in the game, and he also followed it up with late Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala's signature thigh-slap. Following the end of the action on Day 2, Sarfaraz confirmed that it was indeed his way of paying tribute to the music icon, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

"This was for Sidhu Moosewala. I love his songs and mostly me and Hardik Tamore (keeper) listen to his songs. I did a similar kind of celebration during an earlier match also (in his memory), but then, Hotstar didn't show it. I had decided once I score another hundred, I would repeat the celebration," the Mumbaikar said in the press interaction, as quoted by PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarfaraz also reflected on his knock, which came at a time when Mumbai were in a spot of bother having lost quick wickets in the middle-order. The batter stuck at one end and was the last player to depart in the Mumbai innings.

“This is my best-ever knock in Ranji Trophy as this is the final and it came when the team was in a troublesome situation. We were losing wickets at regular intervals,” said Sarfaraz.

"My aim was that whatever happens, I will not throw my wicket away even if it means I will have to play 300 balls. More balls I play, the bigger my knocks will be," he added.

A hundred in a Ranji final is special as it reminded him of carrying heavy kitbags in Mumbai local with father Naushad in tow, and also the hours of grind put in for years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When I was a little boy, the dream was to wear the Mumbai jersey and score a hundred. When I realised that dream, then I wanted to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final when the team is in a precarious position. That's the reason I was overwhelmed with emotion after the hundred," Sarfaraz said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON