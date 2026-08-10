Sarfaraz Khan's father gets overpowered by emotions as his 2-year wait ends: ‘Mehnat ko milta hain kismat ka sath’

For Sarfaraz Khan and his father Naushad, the road back to the Indian Test team has been long enough for a little poetry. Hours after Sarfaraz earned a recall to India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, a video of his father reciting a shayari went viral on social media. And considering everything the Mumbai batter has endured during his time away from the national side, Naushad’s words carried considerably more meaning than a conventional congratulatory message.

Sarfaraz Khan with his father. (X images)

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“Suraj, bhale nikla hai kai raaton ke baad, lekin mehnat ko milta hai hamesha kismat ka saath,” Naushad said in the video. Translated loosely, the message was simple: the sun may have taken many nights to rise, but hard work eventually finds fortune on its side.

The words arrived at an appropriate moment for Sarfaraz, whose latest India opportunity has come after a prolonged wait.

Sarfaraz Khan gets another shot at Test cricket

Sarfaraz was called into the Indian squad as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan, who has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka because of a toe injury. The first Test begins on August 15. It brings Sarfaraz back into India’s Test plans nearly two years after his previous appearance in the format. The 28-year-old has played six Tests, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including three half-centuries and a century.

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{{^usCountry}} His highest score, 150, came against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024, when he produced a memorable counter-attacking innings after India had been bowled out for 46 in the first innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His highest score, 150, came against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024, when he produced a memorable counter-attacking innings after India had been bowled out for 46 in the first innings. {{/usCountry}}

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But opportunities subsequently disappeared. Sarfaraz last played a Test against New Zealand in Mumbai in November 2024. He remained around the Indian set-up for a period thereafter but could not force his way back into the playing XI before eventually slipping out of the squad.

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That made Sunday’s recall particularly significant. Few people have witnessed the difficult stretches of Sarfaraz’s career as closely as Naushad, who has been both father and coach to the Mumbai batter. Long before Sarfaraz became an international cricketer, Naushad had overseen countless hours of training and helped shape the prolific domestic career that eventually forced open the doors of the Indian Test side.

Sarfaraz also marked his comeback by sharing pictures of himself wearing India’s travelling kit, including one alongside his father. For Naushad, though, the moment required fewer words. After another long wait for his son, the sun had finally risen again.