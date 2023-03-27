'Saw him drive once...': Dhawan opens up on viral 'don't overspeed' video involving Pant before tragic accident

Just a few days after star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant survived a tragic car accident in December last year. there was a video involving the cricketer and Shikhar Dhawan that went viral. It was a three-year-old clip of their interaction during Delhi Capitals days that resurfaced on Twitter where the latter was heard advising Pant to not overspeed. In a recent interview, Dhawan opened up on Pant and on that video.

On December 30, Pant's car crashed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was on his way to his hometown in Roorkee to meet his mother when the car hit the divider and flipped over multiple times. Pant survived courtesy of a help of few locals and was immediately taken to the hospital. He is now recovering and has been regularly putting updates on his social media handles to keep his fans posted on his potential return.

Days after the crash, a video resurfaced on Twitter where Dhawan and Pant were seen in conversation back when they shared the dressing room for DC. Pant had asked for an advice and Dhawan, with a smile, replied, not to overspeed ever.

Opening up about that advice and the video in his interview with Aaj Tak on Saturday, Dhawan said, "I saw him drive once, I am happy that Rishabh managed to survive that accident. He is recovering well. I keep talking to him. I saw him drive once and told him to drive cars slowly. I didn't even remember that interview, I don't know how it cropped up on social media.

"I spoke my heart that day. But when you are 20-21, you have that extra enthusiasm in your life... it's not like Rishabh drove his car rashly, at that age, I have also driven rashly. Many others would have done the same. At these times, you have to keep your adrenaline rush in check, it's important. Yes, I did give him advice," he added.

Pant is now slowly recovering. On Sunday, he had some special visitors at his residence with former cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth. Earlier, two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh had also visited Pant and all wished him a speedy recovery.

