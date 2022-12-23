'Saw many big names making that comment on Rishabh Pant. I've a problem with that': Kaif's massive remark on India star

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant faced significant criticism over the past few weeks over his inconsistent performance in the limited-overs formats. Pant had failed to deliver for the side in the ODI series against New Zealand in November, and had missed the Bangladesh ODIs with an injury. However, Pant did produce a number of memorable performances in the limited overs matches this year; the most remarkable being the century that he hit against England in the series decider at Old Trafford.

After India were reduced to 38/3 in the 260-run chase, Pant played a counter-attacking innings as he remained unbeaten on 125 and forged an important 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (71), eventually steering India to a famous win.

In the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, Pant produced another impressive outing on Day 2 of the second Test when he smashed a half-century to bail India out of trouble after the side was reeling at 94/4 in the first innings.

Former India star Mohammed Kaif, who worked with Pant during the former's time with Delhi Capitals, spoke in detail about the wicketkeeper-batter's criticism and stated that there is no need to put Pant under undue pressure. “When anyone scores a hundred, they say, ‘he should be the next captain’. I've a problem with that. I saw many big names making that comment on Rishabh Pant.. He's young, if he scores a hundred while batting aggressively, let him play for a while. He brings that X-factor,” Kaif said during a mid-match show on Sony Sports on Day 1 of the second Test.

“The series was at 1-1, all of our top batters were back in the dugout. Not many people can come at that time and smash a century. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav – all were dismissed by then. When he has that X-factor, you have to let him play his own free-flowing way. Don't put unnecessary pressure on him,” Kaif further stated.

