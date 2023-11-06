'Saw selfishness in Virat's batting for 3rd time': Hafeez's outrageous claim on Kohli's historic ton; Wahab, Latif react

Team India have been a dominant force in the ongoing World Cup and are placed top of the table, having secured one-sided victories in almost every match they've played. Both the bowlers and the batters have been performing equally well and on Sunday we witnessed something similar against South Africa.

Mohammad Hafeez questions Virat Kohli's approach

India batting first piled 326/5 in 50 overs and bundled out South Africa for 83 in 27.1 overs, thus winning the contest by 243. While it was all-round show by the entire team, Virat Kohli in particular had plenty to take away from the contest.

Kohli, who has been in breathtaking form in the World Cup, slammed his 49th ODI ton and now stands on level terms with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar among batters with highest number of ODI tons. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 101 off 121 deliveries, which featured 10 fours.

Despite the brilliant effort, Kohli was heavily trolled on social media for his approach and now former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has echoed similar views. Speaking on a cricket show ‘Top Cricket Analysis’ Hafeez noted Kohli's innings to be “selfish” and drew comparison with India captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit making good use of field restrictions laid a solid platform with Shubman Gill for others to capitalise. The skipper smashed 24-ball 40 before getting out to Kagiso Rabada in 5.5 overs.

“I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli’s batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn’t put the team first,” he said.

“Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn’t because he is playing for Team India and not for himself. You have to give credit to Rohit Sharma. The way he is sacrificing his innings with right intent is commendable. The way he batted in the first six overs. He gave that sucker punch to South Africa. He knew pitch will get difficult and must attack when the ball is new and hard. Your captain can also play like you but his goal is bigger than his personal achievement. Rohit can also hit centuries.

“I am not saying Virat didn’t played well. He batted beautifully till he reached 97. The last three singles, he took, I am talking about the intent. He was looking for singles instead of hitting boundaries. Who cares if he gets out on 97 or 99. Team should always be above than personal milestone,” he added.

While these were Hafeez's opinion, ex-Pakistan cricketers Wahab Riaz and Rashid Latif strongly disagreed with it.

“I disagree. The role is defined differently. Virat’s role is to take the game deep. In the last eight overs India scored 75 runs. Surya and Jadeja played fast but Kohli made sure that he is there at other end. if Kohli would have got out, we would have not seen those two cameos and India might not have crossed the 300-run mark,” said Riaz.

“We talk about role identification. Rohit and Shubman are going all guns blazing up front. Then Virat plays the sheet anchor role, taking game deep. If Rohit and Shubman gets out early, Shreyas’ will be the aggressor, Kohli and KL Rahul will bat through. It is very clear. Yes Kohli batted slowly but if not for him, India would not have posted 326,” he added.

Latif said: “His role is to stay there. No matter how many balls he is facing. You see the partnerships, he has played the second fiddle but that’s his role. The others bats around him.”

