'Har bar 400 paar karne waalo ka haal dekho': Shami's savage dig at South Africa after record India WC thrashing - Watch

India remain unscatched in World Cup 2023 so far. In what was deemed to be their biggest challenge in the league stage, Indian bowlers made a mockery of the South African batting line-up on the tricky Eden Gardens track on Sunday night as the Men in Blue scripted a record 243-run win to remain unbeaten in the tournament. Following the victory, Mohammed Shami, who has emerged as a vital cog in India's stellar run in the second phase of the league stage, took a brutal dig at South Africa. Mohammed Shami has picked 16 wickets in four matches for India in World Cup 2023

There was a reason why the match against South Africa was considered India's true test, especially for the bowling line-up after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup event with an ankle injury. South African batters have been merciless against their opposition attacks. In four of their seven matches heading into the Kolkata clash, they scored 350 or more, one of which includes the highest score in the tournament of 428 for five. Moreover, they have an in-form opener in Quinton de Kock, who scored four centuries already, while middle-order batters in David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have been at their destructive best.

However, against India, they crumbled like nine pins with Ravindra Jadeja inflicting maximum damage with a five-wicket haul. South Africa were folded for just 83 runs in 27.1 overs with No. 7 Marco Jansen being the top-scorer with his 30-ball 14.

After the match, an elated former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, on Star Sports panel, asked Shami, “You beat Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Where will we get a new team now, from the moon?” Not to forget, in addition to South Africa, India have also beaten three other teams who have scored 350 or more at least once in this World Cup - Australia (3), New Zealand (2), England (1).

The veteran fast bowler, however, came up with a savage response. He said: “Har baar 400 paar karne waalon ka haal dekho (Look at the condition of the team that has been scoring 400 runs often).”

Shami picked two wickets against in just four overs against South Africa on Sunday. It took his tally to 14 wickets in four appearances in this World Cup which includes two five-wicket hauls while also going atop in the wicket-taking list for India in the tournament history.

