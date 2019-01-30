SC asks Sreesanth why he didn’t inform BCCI about being approached for spot-fixing

The Supreme Court Wednesday questioned banned cricketer S Sreesanth for not immediately bringing it to the notice of BCCI that he was being approached for alleged spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2013.

The apex court observed that conduct of Sreesanth, who is facing life ban for his alleged involvement in the sensational spot-fixing scandal, in the entire episode was “not good”.

Also Read: Pandya-Rahul controversy: Others have made bigger mistakes, but are still playing - Sreesanth

Sreesanth, who was discharged by a trial court in 2015 in a criminal case related to alleged spot-fixing, told a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph that life ban imposed on him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was harsh and there was no evidence to substantiate the claim that he was indulged in any illegality.

The 35-year-old cricketer has challenged in the apex court the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which restored the ban imposed on him.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 19:25 IST