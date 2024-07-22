Scotland's Charlie Cassell scripts history, breaks all-time ODI record with seven-for on debut

Scotland fast bowler Charlie Cassell scripted history on Monday and broke an all-time ODI record with a brilliant bowling performance on his debut. The Scottish pacer claimed a seven-for against Oman and became the first player to achieve the feat on ODI debut. Charlie Cassell breaks all-time ODI record with seven-for on debut(Cricket Scotland)

Cassell registered an astonishing figure of 7 for 21 in 5.4 overs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dundee.

He broke the record of premier South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada, who announced his arrival in ODIs with a magnificent 6 for 16 against Bangladesh in July 2015.

Cassell was not in Scotland's squad initially and was later added as a replacement for fast bowler Chris Sole, who made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. The right-arm pacer grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made a big statement with a seven-for on his debut.

He received his maiden ODI cap from Scotland captain Richie Berrington, who hailed him for making a comeback to the team after recovering from a massive injury that put him out of the game for a long time.

"You've come back from a huge setback, with that massive injury you had, put you out for a year and a bit," Scotland captain Richie Berrington said when presenting Cassell with his cap.

"Just to see your resilience coming back, getting back on the park, and just love watching what you do at Forfs [Forfashire], and just the way how you hold yourself is incredible," he added.

Zeeshan Maqsood became Cassell's first victim as he was trapped in front of the wicket with his first ball in international cricket. He struck on the second ball, too, with the wicket of Ayan Khan but missed the hat-trick. However, he continued to run riot and got the better of Khalid Kail on the fourth delivery to put Oman on the matt. In his first nine balls, he claimed four wickets without giving any run as the Oman batters looked clueless against him.

He completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Mehran Khan and then joined Rabada and West Indies' Fidel Edwards with the wicket of Pratik Athavale and became the third bowler to claim a six-fer on ODI debut. However, he didn't stop their and put the final nail in the coffin for Oman by dismissing Bilal Khan and bowling them out with his seven-fer.