Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Live Score: Nepal win the toss and put Scotland to bat in Wankhede

Live

By

SCO vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland and Nepal take on each other at the Wankhede.

Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Live Score: Tonight's Scotland-Nepal game is Match 33 of the T20 World Cup 2026, under the light at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The bigger Group C story is already written - England and West Indies have sealed the Super 8 spots - so this one is about pride, and leaving at leas one “we didn't waste our World Cup” memory. For Nepal, it's a last chance to turn a campaign of what-ifs into something tangible: they pushed England close early, then got blown away in the next two games, with top-order misfires leaving too much to the bowlers. Scotland's plot is different`- patchy results, but a spin unit that's looked genuinely threatening, and that matters because the Wankhede has offered the most turn on any venue at the World Cup. Also watch Soctland's balance after Safyaan Sharif's injury replacement as both sides play for a clean finish. Squads - Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal. Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear ...Read More

For Nepal, it's a last chance to turn a campaign of what-ifs into something tangible: they pushed England close early, then got blown away in the next two games, with top-order misfires leaving too much to the bowlers. Scotland's plot is different`- patchy results, but a spin unit that's looked genuinely threatening, and that matters because the Wankhede has offered the most turn on any venue at the World Cup. Also watch Soctland's balance after Safyaan Sharif's injury replacement as both sides play for a clean finish. Squads - Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal. Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear