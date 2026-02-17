Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Live Score: Nepal win the toss and put Scotland to bat in Wankhede
SCO vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Nepal have won the toss for the match and they have invited Scotland to bat first.
Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Live Score: Tonight's Scotland-Nepal game is Match 33 of the T20 World Cup 2026, under the light at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The bigger Group C story is already written - England and West Indies have sealed the Super 8 spots - so this one is about pride, and leaving at leas one “we didn't waste our World Cup” memory....Read More
For Nepal, it's a last chance to turn a campaign of what-ifs into something tangible: they pushed England close early, then got blown away in the next two games, with top-order misfires leaving too much to the bowlers. Scotland's plot is different`- patchy results, but a spin unit that's looked genuinely threatening, and that matters because the Wankhede has offered the most turn on any venue at the World Cup. Also watch Soctland's balance after Safyaan Sharif's injury replacement as both sides play for a clean finish.
Squads -
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal. Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear
SCO vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Nepal's World Cup
Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Live Score: Nepal's tournament has swung from so close to so harsh. They nearly pulled of a stunner against England, finishing just four runs short after chasing 184, with 180/6 in their 20 overs. The confidence didn't carry: Italy skittled them for 123 and then chased with 10 wickets in hand in 12.4 overs, a proper punch-in-the-gut result. Against West Indies, Nepal manages 133/8, but were beaten by nine wickets as the chase was wrapped up in 15.2 overs.
SCO vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland's World Cup
Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Live Score: Scotland's campaign has been a mix of fireworks and frustration: they opened with a 35-run loss to West Indies after being restricted to 147 in 18.5 overs while chasing 183, the produced their statement night by smashing 207/4 and beating Italy by 73 runs. The momentum didn't stick, though - Scotland pushed England but still slipped to a five-wicket defeat, England getting home with 10 balls to spare. Now it is about finishing with one last win - and a clearer identity.
SCO vs NEP T20 World Cup LIVE Score: One last swing at Wankhede
Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup Live Score: It is match 33 and it is under the lights at the Wankhede Stadium: Scotland vs Nepal. With West Indies and England already through from the group, both sides are playing for a cleaner finish - Scotland for third place pride, Nepal for something to show for a tough group. The Wankhede has quietly been the most spin-friendly venue of this World Cup so far, so don't be shocked if captains lean into slow bowling.