    IPL 2024
    Live

    Scotland Women vs USA Women Live Score: Match 2 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

    Apr 16, 2024 7:34 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs USA Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024. Match will start at 08:30 PM
    Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    Scotland Women squad -
    Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Lorna Jack, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater
    USA Women squad -
    Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Sindhu Sriharsha, Aditiba Chudasama, Pooja Shah, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani    ...Read More

    RESULTSMatch 2Abu Dhabi
    SCO-W
    USA-W
    Match Abandoned without toss
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 16, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Scotland Women vs USA Women Match Details
    Match 2 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 between Scotland Women and USA Women to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

