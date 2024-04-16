Scotland Women vs USA Women Live Score: Match 2 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM
Scotland Women vs USA Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024. Match will start on 16 Apr 2024 at 08:30 PM
Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Scotland Women squad -
Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Lorna Jack, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater
USA Women squad -
Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Anika Kolan, Pooja Ganesh, Sindhu Sriharsha, Aditiba Chudasama, Pooja Shah, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024
Scotland Women vs USA Women Match Details
Match 2 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 between Scotland Women and USA Women to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.