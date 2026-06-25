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'Second D.O.B' mystery: Shreyas Iyer drops cryptic date in Instagram bio, sparks wild speculation

For now, Shreyas Iyer has offered no explanation, only deepening the mystery.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 04:11 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Ahead of the T20I series against Ireland, where Shreyas Iyer is set to begin his tenure as India's captain, the batter's social media activity has left fans intrigued and sparked widespread speculation.

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Chennai(AFP)

Iyer recently made a cryptic change to his Instagram bio, adding the line "Second D.O.B: 25/12/2025" despite his actual date of birth being December 6, 1994. The unexpected update has left many wondering whether the date marks a personal milestone, a career-defining moment, or a significant turning point in his life.

For now, Iyer has offered no explanation, only deepening the mystery.

Initially, many assumed the addition was either a typo or a mistake. But with the India batter continuing to keep it unchanged, the unusual update appeared to hint at something far more meaningful.

ALSO READ: Start time of India vs Ireland T20Is revised. Reason: Women’s T20 World Cup

A social media user pointed to the injury as a possible explanation behind the "Second D.O.B" reference, suggesting that December 25 may have marked the beginning of Iyer's recovery journey.

"25.12.2025 was the day Shreyas Iyer picked up the bat again after recovering from a life-threatening injury. It wasn't just a return to cricket, it was the start of a new chapter for him. Maybe that's why the 25th holds a special place in his heart and he put that date on his bio.

"Shreyas Iyer has become more spiritual, finding strength in his faith. His journey is a reminder that faith, discipline and hard work often go hand in hand," the post read.

Whether the theory is accurate remains unknown, but it is one of the few explanations that has resonated with fans attempting to decode the mystery.

For now, Iyer remains focused on cricket. The India captain is currently in Belfast preparing for the T20I series against Ireland, which begins on June 26.

 
shreyas iyer indian cricket team
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