'Second D.O.B' mystery: Shreyas Iyer drops cryptic date in Instagram bio, sparks wild speculation

Ahead of the T20I series against Ireland, where Shreyas Iyer is set to begin his tenure as India's captain, the batter's social media activity has left fans intrigued and sparked widespread speculation. India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Chennai (AFP)

Iyer recently made a cryptic change to his Instagram bio, adding the line "Second D.O.B: 25/12/2025" despite his actual date of birth being December 6, 1994. The unexpected update has left many wondering whether the date marks a personal milestone, a career-defining moment, or a significant turning point in his life.

For now, Iyer has offered no explanation, only deepening the mystery.

Initially, many assumed the addition was either a typo or a mistake. But with the India batter continuing to keep it unchanged, the unusual update appeared to hint at something far more meaningful.

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One obvious place to look for clues was Iyer's social media activity around December 25 last year. However, no post on either Instagram or X appeared to offer any explanation for the date.

There was, however, one significant event that occurred around that period.

Iyer had suffered a spleen injury while attempting a catch during India's ODI series against Australia in October 2025. The injury resulted in internal bleeding caused by a spleen laceration and required immediate hospitalisation.

The Mumbai batter remained out of action for several weeks before making his comeback in domestic cricket, scoring 82 and 45 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was subsequently cleared to rejoin the Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand on January 8.

A social media user pointed to the injury as a possible explanation behind the "Second D.O.B" reference, suggesting that December 25 may have marked the beginning of Iyer's recovery journey.

"25.12.2025 was the day Shreyas Iyer picked up the bat again after recovering from a life-threatening injury. It wasn't just a return to cricket, it was the start of a new chapter for him. Maybe that's why the 25th holds a special place in his heart and he put that date on his bio.

"Shreyas Iyer has become more spiritual, finding strength in his faith. His journey is a reminder that faith, discipline and hard work often go hand in hand," the post read.