Security concerns to force rescheduling of IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG in Kolkata: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders' April 6 home match against Lucknow Super Giants could be rescheduled due to the city police not giving security clearance. The match coincides with the Ram Navami celebrations, during which there could be heightened security requirements across the state of West Bengal with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari earlier announcing that over 20,000 processions would take place. KKR's match against RR was also rescheduled last season due to security concerns related to Ram Navami celebrations. (BCCI)

According to PTI, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly has stated that the authorities have “categorically said they won't be able to provide adequate security” at the Eden Gardens for the fixture. "If there's no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible," Ganguly is quoted as saying by the agency.

Ganguly furth said that the CAB has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the situation. "There is still time to take a final call. Even last year, a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled," he said. A game between KKR and Rajasthan Royals had to be rescheduled due to security concerns related to Ram Navami.

Eden Gardens is also set to host the season opener between KKR, the defending champions, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday. The game will be preceeded by a glitzy 35-minute opening ceremony that could feature singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Disha Patani."It's a marquee match with full demand for tickets. Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time," Snehasish said, refusing to divulge details about the opening ceremony.

KKR go into the season with a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane, with Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the title in 2024, being snapped up by the Punjab Kings in the mega auctions last year. The decision was announced last week when KKR CEO Venky Mysore explained that Rahane's vast experience and "maturity" in handling an "intense" tournament like IPL made him the automatic choice to lead the team.