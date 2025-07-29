Security guard caught stealing IPL jerseys worth INR 6.52 lakh from BCCI office on CCTV; arrested

A security manager in his 40s at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium was arrested for allegedly stealing 261 IPL 2025 jerseys worth ₹6.52 lakh from the BCCI office premises, in a bizarre case that only came to light after an internal board audit flagged missing inventory. Representational image of sports jerseys

The accused, identified as Farooque Aslam Khan, reportedly spirited away an entire carton of jerseys from a storeroom located within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office at Wankhede, Churchgate. According to police, each jersey was worth around ₹2,500, and the total value of the stolen merchandise amounts to over six and a half lakh rupees.

An audit conducted by BCCI officials earlier this month revealed discrepancies in jersey stock. Upon checking CCTV footage, staffers spotted Khan carrying a large cardboard box out of the storeroom on June 13 — raising immediate suspicion. A complaint was subsequently filed at the Marine Drive police station on July 17.

Police investigations revealed that Khan had sold the stolen jerseys to an online dealer based in Haryana, whom he had contacted via social media. The guard reportedly told the dealer that the jerseys were being offloaded as part of a "stock clearance sale" due to renovation work at the BCCI office.

“The dealer claims he had no idea the jerseys were stolen,” said a police official involved in the investigation. So far, only 50 of the 261 jerseys have been recovered.

During questioning, Khan confessed to using the money earned from the sale to fund his growing addiction to online gambling. “He received the payment directly into his bank account and claims to have lost it all on gambling platforms,” the officer added, noting that bank records are being reviewed to corroborate this claim.

It is unclear whether the stolen jerseys, which represented multiple teams, were intended for official use by IPL players or for public merchandise distribution. The police have summoned the Haryana-based dealer for further inquiry, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Khan, who was arrested a few days ago after being booked under relevant sections for theft and criminal breach of trust, is currently out on bail. Meanwhile, BCCI has not issued an official comment but is said to be reviewing its internal security protocols following the incident.