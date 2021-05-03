'Seems like there's definitely happening something behind closed doors': Steyn says Warner might leave SRH

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn feels the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League could be David Warner's final season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Steyn's reaction comes after Warner, a day after being removed as captain of the side, missed out on being part of the team's Playing XI against Rajasthan Royals.

Steyn feels that it would have been alright to appoint Kane Williamson as captain and still give Warner a game. But the South Africa fast bowler pointed out that he finds the decision to drop Warner 'strange' given his track record in the IPL and that if given a chance he would always have the Australia batsman in his team. Warner is the fifth on the list of IPL's highest run-getters, the only batsmen to score fifty half-centuries in the tournament and a three-time Orange Cap winner, the most by any player.

READ | ‘He’s looking like a million bucks, hasn’t got into any bad habits’: Gavaskar lauds Dhawan’s match-winning knock vs PBKS

"It's strange that he isn't a part of the playing eleven. It's understandable if they want to change ownership of captaincy for the next season, and keep Kane there. But David is still a phenomenal batter and I would still keep him in the eleven. But this might be the last time we see Warner in the Orange Army," Steyn told ESPNCricinfo.

Even though SRH's director of operations Tom Moody hinted that Warner's axing was purely based on the team composition, Steyn feels there is more to it, believing that there may have been some sort of falling out following Warner's comment on Manish Pandey getting dropped after the first match.

"I don't know if David may have questioned some of the decisions, maybe when Manish Pandey was left out. Sometimes, the management doesn't appreciate that, I guess. The captain of the team also needs to take ownership of his squad and who's going out on the field. Seems like there's definitely happening something behind closed doors, the public is not aware of," mentioned Steyn.