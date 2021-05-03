‘He’s looking like a million bucks, hasn’t got into any bad habits’: Gavaskar lauds Dhawan’s match-winning knock vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan made his way back to the top of the list of leading run-scorers of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chasing a 167-run target against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Dhawan scored an unbeaten 47-ball 66 and guided DC to a clinical 7-wicket.

Dhawan carried his bat and garnered 66 runs with the help of 2 sixes and 6 boundaries. The innings helped him get back the Orange Cap in IPL 2021. With a total of 380 runs from 8 matches, Dhawan went past KL Rahul (331) who missed the game after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

Former Indian skipper and batting great Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Dhawan maintaining a top form. While speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said that the DC opener is a player who doesn’t take his form lightly.

“He has been in a tremendous right from the start of the season. He is carrying his form and he is not taking it easy at all. Sometimes, batsmen tend to take the good form for granted, get into bad habits. But he hasn’t got into any,” said Gavaskar.

“Look at some of his shots. These are the shot which has always got runs. He hasn’t tried to do anything different. These are the shots that he plays in all forms of the games, in the longer formats as well. And they are paying for him and he is looking like a million bucks,” he added.

Gavaskar further commended the way how Dhawan single-handedly anchoring DC’s chase and leading the team to a comprehensive win.

“It’s so important. At the end of the day, a lot of times a set batsman gets out on the 15th or the 16th over and a new batsman has to come in and he doesn’t find it easy. The asking rate might be pretty much run-a-ball at that stage but even a new batsman coming in can find it difficult. So, if you are well set and you want to go, and finish it. And that’s what Shikhar Dhawan did,” Gavaskar said.

The seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings has taken Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table with 12 points in their kitty.