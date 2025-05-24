Sehwag strongly questions Virat Kohli's Test retirement again after quickfire knock vs SRH: 'Only he can tell reasons'

Virender Sehwag has once again voiced his opinion on Virat Kohli’s recent decision to retire from Test cricket, insisting that the former India captain called time on his longest format career prematurely. Kohli’s commanding 43-run innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 only reinforced Sehwag’s belief that the batter could have continued playing at the highest level for at least two more years. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

“Definitely. I feel he retired too early from the Test format. He could've played easily for two years, the way he maintains fitness. But only Virat Kohli can tell the reasons behind the decision. It's a player's personal decision based on his will, or whether he feels exhausted,” Sehwag said.

“But according to me, the way he played, and the way he showed energy, it feels he could've easily played for two years.”

Kohli’s announcement last week sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Ending a glorious Test career spanning 123 matches and accumulating 9,230 runs, the 36-year-old shocked fans and experts alike. Yet, his recent IPL performance against SRH showed similar glimpses of the relentless intensity and fitness that made him a cornerstone of Indian cricket for over a decade.

In the high-scoring IPL clash at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, Kohli’s 43 runs off 25 balls were a bright spot for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an otherwise disappointing defeat. Despite his fluent strokeplay and two classy boundaries off paceman Harshal Patel, RCB could not hold on to their chase. They were ultimately bowled out for 189, falling 42 runs short of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s imposing total of 231 for 6.

Ishan's superb knock

Ishan Kishan spearheaded Hyderabad’s dominant batting with a brilliant 94 not out, striking seven fours and five sixes in a whirlwind 48-ball innings.

The left-hander’s aggressive approach helped Hyderabad post a formidable total, buoyed by strong starts from Abhishek Sharma (34) and Travis Head (17). Kishan’s partnership with Heinrich Klaasen steadied the innings after early wickets threatened to derail their chase.

Hyderabad’s bowlers then capitalised, with Pat Cummins delivering a crucial 3 for 28 and Eshan Malinga chipping in with 2 for 37. The RCB batting line-up struggled to maintain momentum after losing key wickets in quick succession, despite encouraging knocks from openers Phil Salt (62) and Kohli.