Sehwag, Yuvraj, Pant and others lead Holi wishes on Twitter

The entire country of India is celebrating the festival Holi on March 29, Monday. The festival of colours gives birth to some extremely memorable times, delicious food and some very interesting pictures.

The cricketers of the great nation have taken time out this year to celebrate the festival with loved ones. As always, they have also posted meaningful messages and wishes on their social media accounts.

Let's take a trip through some of the Twitter posts from Indian cricketers:

1) Virender Sehwag: Let's open with the former India opener, who posted a couplet in Hindi and posted a few colour-laden pictures with his family

2) Suresh Raina: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Raina wished his fans a Happy Holi by posting a photo with his wife and a few kids, promoting family brand "MAATÉ", which deals with natural baby wellness products.

From us to you! MAATÉ family wishes you a very #HappyHoli ❤️



The festival of colours is here! And the colours of nature are at play!

Go Natural, play safe, Have a colourful HOLI! @maateCare pic.twitter.com/09PapzTbpT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 29, 2021

3) VVS Laxman: Former India cricketer's tweet read: "May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope, and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colors of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi."

May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi. pic.twitter.com/k3BjBKadwL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 29, 2021

4) Aakash Chopra: Cricketer-turned-commentator's message was short and sweet.

होली मुबारक दोस्तों 🙌🤗 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 29, 2021

5) Yuvraj Singh: Former India all-rounder posted on Twitter: "May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone’s life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi RainbowWater pistol #HappyHoli2021."

May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone’s life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi 🌈🔫 #HappyHoli2021 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 29, 2021





6) Harbhajan Singh: Bhajji posted a short video on his handle to wish everyone.

7) Sanjay Manjrekar: Former India batsman Manjrekar posted a short video on his timeline, in which he's singing a famous Holi song from a famous Bollywood movie and is seen alongside commentator Harsha Bhogle. The two featured on Sandeep Patil's show "Taste Match".

8) Rishabh Pant: The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman tweeted: "Love and warm wishes to everyone celebrating Holi today! Wishing everyone a fun, safe and joyous festival of colours. #HappyHoli"

Love and warm wishes to everyone celebrating Holi today! Wishing everyone a fun, safe and joyous festival of colours. #HappyHoli — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 29, 2021

9) Shikhar Dhawan: The Delhi batsman shared a colourful picture with a simple message. The post read: "Happy Holi Red heart May this festival of colours bring you happiness, love and joy. Stay safe everyone Smiling face with smiling eyes."

Happy Holi ❤️ May this festival of colours bring you happiness, love and joy. Stay safe everyone 😊 pic.twitter.com/EhMqInKos8 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 29, 2021

10) KL Rahul: India's versatile batsman's wish came along with a request. It read: "May the festival of colours bring joy to our lives. Wishing you a very happy holi. Stay safe, celebrate responsibly"

May the festival of colours bring joy to our lives. Wishing you a very happy holi. Stay safe, celebrate responsibly 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 29, 2021