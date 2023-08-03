'Sending Kishan or Axar in...': Kaif throws weight behind Samson after India star's ' impactful knock' vs WI

Flaunting its bench strength in the series decider against the West Indies, Team India registered a comfortable win over the hosts at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday. Despite resting star batters Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's Team India registered a massive total in the third One Day International (ODI) of the recently concluded series. In the absence of premier batters Rohit and Kohli, youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad batted at No.3 while power-hitter Sanju Samson walked out to bat as the No.4 batter for the Men In Blue.

Kaif was mighty impressed with Samson's performance (ANI-PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After showcasing a batting failure in the 2nd ODI, Samson repaid the faith of the selectors with a blistering knock against the West Indies. Playing his 13th ODI, Samson smashed a quick-fire half-century to help India post a match-winning total of 351/5 in the 50-over contest. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper played a crucial knock of 51 off 41 balls to earn high praise from ex-India cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

ALSO READ: ‘India can lose World Cup if he doesn’t play…': Kaif says Rohit has big headache regarding Bumrah fitness

'I am massively impressed by Samson'

Kaif, who is mighty impressed with Samson's aggressive batting style, opined that the Kerala star can spearhead the Indian middle-order at the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. "I am massively impressed by Samson. He played an impactful knock, whether at four or five, he has done it in the past," Kaif told reporters on the launch of Amrit Mathur's book Pitchside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With India missing the services of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, the Rahul Dravid-coached side auditioned youngsters and tried different batting combinations. However, Kaif expressed his reservations about opener Kishan and all-rounder Axar Patel batting in the middle-order for the two-time world champions. "Sending Kishan or Axar Patel in the middle-order is not a great idea. You need some who can play left-arm spin, leg spin and Samson can do that. His knock in the third ODI came under pressure and he is ready for the World Cup," added Kaif, who played 125 ODIs for Team India from 2002 to 2006.

Samson vs Kishan

Wicketkeeper-batters Kishan and Samson are chasing a World Cup spot in India's ongoing tour. Indian skipper Rohit sacrificed his opening spot to allow Kishan open the innings with Shubman Gill in the ODI series. Kishan smashed half-centuries in all three matches of the West Indies series. Samson on the other hand, has played two matches for India as a specialist batter in the Caribbean. Kishan and Samson will also feature for India in the upcoming T20I series between the two teams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON