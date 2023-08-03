‘India can lose World Cup if he doesn’t play…': Kaif says Rohit has big headache regarding Bumrah fitness

How much time does a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah have to warm up for marquee events? Appointed as the stand-in skipper of the Indian team for the Ireland series, Bumrah has his task cut out as the senior pacer will marshall the troops in his comeback series before the Asia Cup 2023. Kaif observed that India are yet to identify Bumrah's backup(AP-PTI)

In the lead-up to the continental tournament, India will play three T20I against Ireland in the absence of seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. Sidelined for 10 months, the Indian pacer only has the Ireland series to make a strong statement before India gets into the World Cup groove with the Asia Cup. Bumrah has already missed the entire home season due to a stress fracture on his back.

Rohit badly missed the services of Bumrah in the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup last year. In the absence of the speedster, India failed to live up to expectations in ICC events. However, Team India has now received a big boost to their World Cup plans with Bumrah's return. Talking about the pacer's comeback season, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif asserted that only a fit-again Bumrah can make India strong title contenders at the World Cup.

'If Bumrah is fully fit then India will be a strong side': Kaif

"It will depend on the players who are injured. Bumrah, I think, will be the key if he comes back fully fit. How fit is he we will get to know in Asia Cup. He is going to Ireland right now. So, I am going to see his bowling. If Bumrah is fully fit then India will be a strong side at home," Kaif told reporters on the sidelines of Pitchside-My Life in Indian Cricket book launch.

Before the start of the World Cup, India will also reignite its epic rivalry with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Kaif, who has been a part of several blockbuster Indo-Pak clashes during his playing career, highlighted India's impressive record against Pakistan in ICC events. The ex-India cricketer also observed that India are yet to identify Bumrah's backup. Thus, India will have to deal with the consequences if Bumrah fails to make a comeback before the World Cup.

'India will have problems before World Cup': Kaif

"50-over is a different format. In Australia, it was a T20 format which we played but India play well against Pakistan. They always play well in ICC events, they have a good record against Pakistan. At the moment India is not looking the strongest on paper because they are missing the key players. We are missing KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. The biggest factor is Bumrah. If he does not make a comeback then India will have to work harder. We still do not have Bumrah's backup. If Bumrah does not play then we can lose. We will have problems before World Cup," Kaif added.

