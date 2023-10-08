Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Serial pitch invader Jarvo returns, spotted having word with Kohli after breaching security during IND vs AUS WC match

Serial pitch invader Jarvo returns, spotted having word with Kohli after breaching security during IND vs AUS WC match

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 08, 2023 03:14 PM IST

This was the fourth time Jarvo had invaded an international game involving India.

Jarvo is back and this time he has made a World Cup appearance! Also known as Daniel Jarvis, the England citizen is a YouTuber, who gained fame back in 2021 for invading three of India's matches against England. On Sunday, Jarvo made his maiden appearance outside England, and a World Cup debut as well, when he breached the security at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the fifth match of the 2023 World Cup, between India and Australia, was underway. (India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Jarvo breached security during IND vs AUS World Cup match

Pictures of Jarvo invading the Chepauk ground during India's World Cup opener went viral all over the internet. In various pictures that circulated on social media platforms, Jarvo was spotted having a chat with Kohli, who seemingly looked disappointed at the disturbance caused during such an important match. He was then escorted out of the ground by the security personnel in Chepauk. There are no videos of the incident however, Jarvo was seen donning the Indian blue kit with his usual jersey number as 69.

ALSO READ: 'Waited till morning but...': Rohit on Gill's replacement; Ashwin back at Chepauk after 11 years in IND vs AUS WC tie

Catch live score of the Australia vs India
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This was the fourth time Jarvo had invaded an international game involving India. Back in 2021, when the team had travelled to England for a Test series, Jarvo had made his maiden appearance in the Lord's tie where he was posing as an Indian player even as the security personnel looked to escort him out of the ground. The sight had in fact left a few players in splits.

In the following match, in Leeds, Jarvo had walked out to bat all padded up at the No. 4 spot ahead of Kohli, while in the fourth Test, at the Kennington Oval, the YouTuber bowled as a fast bowler while colliding with Jonny Bairstow.

After an impressive start to the World Cup tournament in India, the host nation made their appearance in front of a packed Chepauk crowd for the crucial opener against five-time champions Australia. Pat Cummins, Australia skipper, won the toss and opted to bat first amid the hot and humid Chennai conditions.

Rohit confirmed that Shubman Gill misses out of the match owing dengue fever and that Ishan Kishan has replaced him in the playing XI. India also featured three spinners in the playing XI, implying that Ravichandran Ashwin has been picked as a No. 8 given Chennai's dry conditions, which subequently will add batting depth to the Indian side as well.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with India vs Australia Live Score , World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
virat kohli indian cricket team world cup india at world cup india vs australia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP