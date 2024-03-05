Shadab and Shah brothers lead Islamabad to 29-run win over Peshawar in PSL
Shadab and Shah brothers lead Islamabad to 29-run win over Peshawar in PSL
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Islamabad United thwarted Aamer Jamal’s rapid-fire half-century to beat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in the Pakistan Super League on Monday.
Islamabad put up 196-4 thanks mainly to captain Shadab Khan's 80 off 51 balls.
Brothers Naseem Shah, 1-26, and Hunain Shah, 2-25, then sliced through the Peshawar top order in the power play and reduced it to 18-5.
Jamal drove the comeback by smashing 87 off 49 balls to lead them to 152-6 in the 18th over when he was clean-bowled by leg-spinner Shadab, who finished with 3-41.
Islamabad moved to third on the six-team table, ahead of Peshawar on net run-rate.
Peshawar's chase was in early trouble when skipper Babar Azam was needlessly run out off the first ball he faced. Babar failed to beat Alex Hales’ direct throw at the non-striker’s end.
Saim Ayub was caught in the slips in an eventful first over and it became 3-3 when Imad Wasim took a well-judged, sharp two-handed catch at short fine leg to dismiss Mohammad Haris. Hunain’s double-wicket maiden extended Peshawar's collapse.
Jamal counterattacked in the middle overs, sharing a 107-run stand with Paul Walter, who contributed 33. Jamal smashed six sixes and eight fours before he misread Shadab’s googly in the same over he launched a 102-meter six.
Earlier, after being put in to bat in chilly weather, Hales' middle stump was knocked back by Ayub's first delivery, a carrom ball. But Shadab shared two valuable half-century stands with Salman Ali Agha (37) and Jordan Cox (26). Azam Khan's unbeaten 29 off 14 provided a late flourish.
___
AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs