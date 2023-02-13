Shafali and Jemimah spark intense bidding war as Delhi Capitals come out on top with mega bids at WPL Auction 2023
The WPL Auction 2023 saw Delhi Capitals break the bank for Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. The franchise won intense bidding wars, to acquire both India stars.
With the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction in full flow, Delhi Capitals (DC) have already made some big moves, and have purchased India opener Shafali Verma for ₹2 crore, after an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The ongoing auction also saw DC acquire Jemimah Rodrigues for ₹2.2 crore after battling it out with UP Warriorz.
Meanwhile, veteran Deepti Sharma struck big, joining UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore. Smriti Mandhana currently remains as the most expensive buy, after RCB purchased her for ₹3.4 crore. For Mandhana's signature, RCB had to battle it out with MI, who also tried to grab her signature. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur was acquired by MI for ₹1.8 crore.
Some of the other big buys were Ash Gardner joining GG for ₹3.2 crore, and UPW purchasing Sophie Ecclestone for ₹1.8 crore. Meanwhile, RCB also paid ₹1.7 crore for Ellyse Perry. Aussie all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was also acquired by UPW for ₹1.4 crore, from a base price of ₹40 lakh.
Meanwhile, Beth Mooney was bought by GG for ₹2 crore and RCB purchased star India pacer Renuka Singh for ₹1.5 crore. MI purchased Amelia Kerr for ₹1 crore, after winning a bidding war, and GG bought Annabel Sutherland and Sophia Dunkley for ₹70 lakhs and ₹60 lakhs respectively.
Pooja Vastrakar, whose base price was at ₹50 lakh, also oversaw an intense bidding war between Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi took it to ₹1 crore, and them Mumbai raised it to ₹1.1 crore, with Warriorz adding spice with a ₹1.2 crore bid. Mumbai took it further to ₹1.7 crore, with Warriorz once again bidding ₹1.8 crore. After a quick discussion, MI ended up winning with a ₹1.9 crore bid.