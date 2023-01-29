Shafali Verma's India take home whopping reward as BCCI announces cash prize for newly-crowned U-19 T20 WC winners

Congratulating the victorious Indian team led by superstar Shafali Verma on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward for the Indian women's team after their title-winning campaign in the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Shafali-led Team India thrashed England by 7 wickets to seal a famous win in the final of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Under the leadership of Indian opener Shafali, Team India bundled out England for a paltry score of 68 in 17.1 overs. India's Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets each as England folded for an embarrassing total after being asked to bat first in the final. Leading India to a 7-wicket win over England, Soumya Tiwari (24*) and Gongadi Trisha (24*) played crucial knocks for the Women In Blue. India's Sadhu was named the Player of the Match for her bowling heroics in the final.

ALSO READ: Shafali's India beat England by 7 wickets to win U-19 World Cup, secure maiden ICC trophy in Indian women's cricket

With Shafali and Co. ending the long wait for a world title in Indian women's cricket, the BCCI has announced a whopping cash reward for the Women In Blue. The Indian U-19 team and members of the support staff will receive a cash reward of INR 5 crore for winning India's maiden ICC title in women's cricket.

"The India U-19 Women's team has done the entire country proud by their stupendous success at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. The Shafali Verma-led unit showed tremendous skill and grit to overcome the challenges and blazed their way to glory. The BCCI has always valued age-group cricket and the title triumph is another sign that women's cricket in India is thriving," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

