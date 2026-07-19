Shah Rukh Khan salutes LAKR after franchise wins its first Major League Cricket crown in the US: ‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo’

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) team after they won the 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) championship in a closely fought final, celebrating the franchise's first title and praising the players for delivering on their promise to win.

LAKR team with the MLC trophy. (X images LAKR)

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The actor and LAKR co-owner shared a celebratory message on social media, applauding Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Andre Russell and the entire squad for their dominant campaign while highlighting cricket's growing presence in the United States.

SRK wrote, “The LAKR stadium. The championship....cricket in America....awesome @SunilPNarine74 @Jaseholder98 @Russell12A and all of the team. Absolutely outstanding. You all said we are here to win not just participate....and u showed it. Love u all....Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo!”

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{{^usCountry}} In his message, Shah Rukh Khan linked the team's title triumph with the rise of cricket in America, pointing to the LAKR stadium as another milestone for the sport's expansion in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his message, Shah Rukh Khan linked the team's title triumph with the rise of cricket in America, pointing to the LAKR stadium as another milestone for the sport's expansion in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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He also invoked the Knight Riders' Bengali slogan, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," reinforcing the franchise's philosophy of competing to win rather than simply taking part.

The championship marks LAKR's first Major League Cricket title and comes shortly after Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the new Knight Riders Cricket Stadium in California.

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Located at the Fairplex in Pomona, Los Angeles County, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground serves as the home venue of the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Officially opened in July 2026 by Shah Rukh Khan, the world-class facility currently accommodates around 5,000 spectators with temporary seating and has plans for expansion to more than 20,000 permanent seats.