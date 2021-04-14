Shah Rukh Khan tweets an apology for fans after KKR collapse to dramatic defeat against MI in IPL 2021

Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan is not known for being too critical. But after his side Kolkata Knight Riders lost their IPL 2021 match to defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday, despite being in the driver’s seat for the most of the game, Shah Rukh Khan decided to post an apology for the KKR fans on Twitter.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to describe his ‘disappointment’ almost immediately after KKR’s 10-run loss to MI.

"Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!" Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

Shah Rukh's tweet went viral. At the time of publishing this story, his tweet had 10 thousand retweets, 7 thousand comments and 7 thousand likes.

Chasing 153 for victory, KKR were cruising at 122 for 3 with set batsman Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease when all of a sudden, a rush of blood from the two left-handers followed by some ordinary batting from some of their most experienced international cricketers in Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, saw them lose the match by 10 runs.

This doesn’t mean the MI bowlers don’t deserve credit. The likes of Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult conceded only 20 runs in the last 5 overs on a Chennai pitch that was not ideal for strokeplay from the word go.

Mumbai Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar claimed four wickets while New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult took two.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya also stood out with the key wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, for nine, and gave away just 13 runs from his fours overs.

Kolkata's fall came after a 72-run opening stand between Rana, who had scored 80 in his team's opening win on Sunday, and Shubman Gill, who made 33.

But even after Rana and Shakib’s departure, KKR needed only 31 runs off 27 with Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell in the middle. But the experienced strikers had an off day with the ball and could not take KKR over the line.

Mumbai's bowling effort overshadowed a five-wicket haul by Kolkata pace bowler Andre Russell.

Russell made an impact after being brought on to bowl in the 18th over of the Mumbai innings and struck twice including the key wicket of fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard for five.

He then got three wickets in four deliveries of the 20th over to dismiss Mumbai on the final ball.

(With agency inputs)