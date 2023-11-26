Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Shahbaz Ahmed joins Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB; Mayank Dagar traded to Bangalore

Shahbaz Ahmed joins Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB; Mayank Dagar traded to Bangalore

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Shahbaz Ahamad has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB while Mayank Dagar is traded to Bangalore.

Shahbaz Ahmed found a new home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the all-rounder has left Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the mini-auction for season 2024. The Indian all-rounder has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from the Bangalore-based franchise. RCB and SRH have reached a deal involving the two Indian players on the deadline day as the trade window will be shut on Sunday.

Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTI)
