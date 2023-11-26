Shahbaz Ahmed joins Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB; Mayank Dagar traded to Bangalore
Shahbaz Ahamad has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB while Mayank Dagar is traded to Bangalore.
Shahbaz Ahmed found a new home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the all-rounder has left Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the mini-auction for season 2024. The Indian all-rounder has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from the Bangalore-based franchise. RCB and SRH have reached a deal involving the two Indian players on the deadline day as the trade window will be shut on Sunday.
