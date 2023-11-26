De Villiers suggests RCB to let go of Purple Cap winner, wants franchise to target Proteas star at IPL auction

As the speculation of Hardik Pandya getting traded back to former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians are on the rife, former South Africa international AB de Villiers shared a massive tip for his old franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The auction for the upcoming edition is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai and franchises have to release their final list of retentions by November 26. Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli at the RCB Unbox event before IPL 2023(PTI)

De Villiers, who spent over a decade with RCB, believes the franchise should let go of 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel and Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Villiers believes this will allow RCB to go into the auction with heavy purse, making scouting extremely important.

The duo come at a combined value of ₹21.50 crores, both purchased at ₹10.75 crores each. (Also Read: Hardik Pandya and the intricate IPL player trades)

"RCB paid a lump sum for them (Harshal and Hasaranga) and releasing them will free up the purse. This is where the scouting will come in and the pool of players they are looking at. They might also go back into the auction and buy both of them, but it can also backfire. Mr. Flower seems to have some plans up his sleeve and this seems one of them," said De Villiers in a video on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the original "Mr 360", a name often associated with De Villiers, also suggested a young prodigy that RCB should target at the auction. De Villiers feels RCB should go for Dewald Brevis, who is part of the Mumbai Indians franchise. Brevis shot to fame in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup, but didn't get much game time with MI. He can be another big overseas addition in the already star studded batting line-up, which has the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in their ranks.

"I would love that (Brevis to RCB). I think the Chinnaswamy pitch will suit him to the T. I don't know whether Mumbai will release him because I know they have roped in a number of young players looking long term. So it wouldn't make sense for them to release them because they will be a part of their dream team in few years' time," he added.

With the final retention list yet to be released it will be interesting to see if Mumbai Indians release the batter.