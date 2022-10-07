Home / Cricket / Shaheen Afridi issues stern warning to Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents with cryptic four-word post ahead of return

Shaheen Afridi issues stern warning to Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents with cryptic four-word post ahead of return

cricket
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 07:54 AM IST

Shaheen is all set to play his first match for Pakistan since injury return in the tri-series which begins from Friday onwards in Christchurch, but before his comeback, the left-arm pacer issued a stern warning to Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents with a cryptic four-word tweet.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi(REUTERS/File Photo)
Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi(REUTERS/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan's star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to make a return after having recovered from the knee injury he sustained just before the start of Asia Cup 2022. With the T20 World Cup less then two weeks away, Shaheen is likely to play his first match for Pakistan since injury return in the tri-series which begins from Friday onwards in Christchurch but before his comeback, the left-arm pacer issued a stern warning to Pakistan's T20 World Cup opponents with a cryptic four-word tweet.

The Pakistan cricket team has reached New Zealand to participate in the T20I tri-series involving hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh. Shaheen is also a part of the squad and might play in the first match of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday. He will be looking to perform well and get into rhythm before the World Cup.

The left-arm fast bowler posted a photo of himself on Twitter before the match against Bangladesh and captioned it "Calm before the storm." With the cryptic tweet, the 22-year old has made his intentions clear that he would be giving his absolute best in the upcoming matches for Pakistan.

Shaheen first rose to fame with exceptional bowling performance against India in the T20 World Cup in 2021. He had wreaked havoc with swing and dismissed India's top order batters- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The star pacer had dismissed Rohit for a golden duck in the match and Pakistan had won by 10 wickets.

Pakistan has included the likes of fast bowlers Shaheen, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain in its squad for the marquee tournament. Their pace bowling attack bears quite a sting as per the cricket experts. However, Pakistan is facing big worries with batting woes in the middle order ahead of the World Cup. They would be looking to sort out their grey areas in the tri-series in New Zealand.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shaheen afridi pakistan cricket team t20 world cup + 1 more
shaheen afridi pakistan cricket team t20 world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out