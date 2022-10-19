Shaheen Shah Afridi's deadly yorker sends Afghanistan opener to hospital in T20 World Cup warm-up, watch video

If there was any doubt about Shaheen Shah Afridi's fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against India, it was erased by the left-arm seamer with a stunning opening spell with the new ball in a warm-up match against Afghanistan in Brisbane on Wednesday. Afridi removed Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai in his first two overs to send them on the backfoot with pacey deliveries. But what would worry Afghanistan the most was the state of Gurbaz after he was dismissed.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter was in immense pain after being struck on the left foot by a brutal Shaheen Shah Afridi yorker in the fifth delivery of the first over. It was full, quick and swinging in and it hit his front foot before he could even get close to getting his bat down on time. The umpire raised his finger but that was the least Gurbaz's concern as he was already down wincing in pain.

The play was stopped for some time with the physios coming out to treat Gurbaz, who did not seem comfortable at all. After some time, the Afghanistan opener was carried off the field by a substitute fielder as the former couldn't walk.

As per the latest reports, Gurbaz has been rushed to a nearby hospital for scans on his left foot. Afghanistan will be keeping their finger crossed for Gurbaz, who is one of their mainstays at the top of the order and also their wicketkeeper. Afghanistan have their Super 12 match against England in Perth on Saturday.

Coming back to the match, After dismissing Gurbaz, Shaheen Afridi rattled the stumps of Zazai with another pacey low full toss. The deliveries before that from Afridi were also full, aimed at the stumps.

The left-arm seamer is making a comeback to the Pakistan side after recovering from a knee injury that kept him away from the Asia Cup and also Pakistan's home series against England and the tri-series in New Zealand.

The left-arm seamer will be raring to go against India in front of a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.

