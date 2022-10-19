'Why BCCI secretary will say this in T20 WC?': Afridi fumes at Jay Shah, India for 'Asia Cup at neutral venue' call

BCCI secretary Jay Shah's recent statement on the 2023 Asia Cup has sparked criticisms from across the border. Moments after being re-elected for the post for the second term, at BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shah revealed that Team India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and rather suggested that it would be held at a neutral venue. The statement has led to criticisms from Pakistan with reports emerging that the Pakistan board might pull out of the ODI World Cup next year, slated to be held in India.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told media. "I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was among the few cricketers who voiced their opinion on Shah's statement, lashing out at the BCCI secretary and criticising the board as well. Afridi feels that with the two team members showing great camaraderie off the field in Australia, he shouldn't have made that statement, with the arch-rivals slated to face each other four days later at the MCG in their T20 World Cup opener.

“When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India,” he tweeted.

When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 18, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan batting legend Saeed Anwar lambasted BCCI's decision, urging PCB to approach the ICC to host the 2023 World Cup, to he held in India, at a different venue.

"When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket," he had tweeted.

