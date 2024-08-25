Shaheen Afridi takes Shan Masood's arm off his shoulder during Pakistan team huddle, viral act shows 'no unity', tension

Pakistan had their eyes on a maiden World Test Championship final qualification heading into the Rawalpindi Test match against Bangladesh with the Shan Masood-led side having five homes Tests ahead. However, the hosts incurred a major jolt in their opening tie of the series against Bangladesh as the Asian rivals scripted a historic 10-wicket win on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the contest. It was Bangladesh' first-ever win in a Test match against Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi's act hinted at tension in dressing room

After the match, a video went viral on social media, hinting that all is not well in the Pakistan dressing room amid their humiliating loss at home. In the video, captain Masood is standing next to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi during a team hurdle when the latter removed the former's arms from his shoulders. The video instantly sparked furore among fans on social media as it indicated tension in the Pakistan cricket team.

The video came a day after another clip created quite a sensation on X, formerly known as Twitter, where captain Masood was seen furious in the Pakistan dressing room on Day 3 of the Test match against Bangladesh as he aggressively argued with newly-appointed head coach Jason Gillespie.

Bangladesh script historic first ever Test win vs Pakistan

Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan picked seven wickets between themselves in Pakistan's second innings as Bangladesh folded the hosts for just 146 runs, leaving them with only 30 runs to go 1-0 up on the two-match series. Miraz (4-21) and Shakib (3-44) wreaked havoc with the ball on the final day of the match, thus exposing Pakistan's blunder of not picking a single specialist spinner in the Rawalpindi attack. Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam chased down the target in just seven overs to seal the historic win.

Earlier, Pakistan had declared their first innings on 448 for six. Mushfiqur Rahim then notched up his sixth 150-plus score, en route to a knock of 191 to power Bangladesh to 565 all out in the first innings. He was later adjudged Player of the Match.